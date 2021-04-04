Karnataka's Kodagu bans entry of tourists amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): The District administration of Kodagu on Saturday issued an order prohibiting the entry of tourists until April 20 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal said, "The infection would spread fast in the district if the entry of tourists from the neighbouring state will be allowed. The administration took this decision after considering serial holidays ahead."

"Any violation of the order is punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020," she added.



The number of COVID-19 cases in Kodagu has been increasing rapidly, especially in border areas with Kerala, Somal informed.

Moreover, Kodagu is the first district in Karnataka to ban tourists.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,395 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 36,633. 1,959 people have been discharged in the said period. With 96,135,9 total discharge cases, the state reported 19 deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

