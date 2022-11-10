LS Speaker cautions against misuse of RTI, says intention behind applicants should be understood before processing applications

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated the 15th annual convention of the Central Information Commission at Vigyan Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said that the weaker sections of society have benefited from steps taken towards a corruption-free India.

Birla also cautioned against the misuse of RTI, mentioning that it is necessary to understand the intention of the applicant before processing applications.

He lauded the role and contribution of the Central Information Commission and said it has upheld the values of public welfare and transparency and empowered democracy, through the Right to Information Act.

Birla noted that the nation has set new benchmarks of socio-economic transformation in its 75-year-long journey as a democracy.



Referring to legislation, Birla observed that keeping in view public welfare, legislative institutions at the central and state levels have worked to empower citizens, uphold peoples' rights and ensure accountability and transparency of the Governance apparatus.

Referring to important changes resulting from the Right to Information Act, Birla opined that e-governance, quick exchange of information and transparency in governance have curbed corruption and strengthened the rule of law.

He felt that a corruption-free India has an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, which may be brought to reality through public participation.

Mentioning about the increasing confidence of the people in governance and administration, Birla observed that the people's confidence has been strengthened by the quick dissemination of information and transparent implementation of policies due to the Right to Information Act.

He conveyed his best wishes to all stakeholders for meaningful discussions during the Convention, being organized during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was present at the function. (ANI)

