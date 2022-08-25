Mumbai police arrest two Nigerian drug peddlers

Mumbai (Maharastra)[India], August 25 (ANI): The anti-narcotics unit of the Mumbai Police have arrested two Nigerians with illegal drugs near Mankhurd on Thursday.

The narcotics team found more than 1 kg of MD drug, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore 80 lakh, from the arrested Nigerians.



A case has been filed against the drug peddlers under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act, officials said. Police said the peddlers have been taken under custody and further investigation is underway.

Two suspects were found near Mumbai Panvel highway at Mankhurd locality. The police have received high-quality MD drugs from the suspects. During the interrogation, police found that the group comes to distribute drugs all across Mumbai, an official said.

In April also two Nigerian Drug peddlers have arrested in the Malad area of Mumbai with drug costs of one crore. (ANI)

