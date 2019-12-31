Priyanka tweets Goddess Durga mantra

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a Goddess Durga mantra “ॐ ऐँ ह्रीं क्लिं चामुँड़ायै विच्चै”, which is considered as a powerful mantra to invoke mother goddess in Hindu religion.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark.

"Yogi Ji wears 'bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," Gandhi told reporters in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister said they will take revenge. The police and the administration follow that. It is for the first time when a chief minister said that revenge will be taken from the people and damages will be recovered," she added.

After protests against the citizenship law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had said the properties of people will be confiscated who were involved in arson.

"Property of all those involved in this violence will be confiscated and damage done to the public property would be recovered from them. Their faces are captured in videos and CCTV footage. We will confiscate their property and will take its revenge from them," he had said. (ANI)