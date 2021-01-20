SC defers to Feb 5 hearing on petitions challenging Bombay HC verdict

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred the petitions challenging the Bombay High Court verdict upholding reservations to Marathas in jobs and education under Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, to February 5.

A Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the matter shall now be listed on February 5 to decide the future course.

The apex court last year restrained the Maharashtra government by an interim order to implement the quota law.



Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Maharashtra government, requested an adjournment in the case.

"We are finding it difficult to prepare for the case virtually with clients in Mumbai. There is an interim order against Maharashtra, which is absolute. Please hold a physical hearing. There are 6 to 8 weeks for senior lawyers like us to undergo COVID-19 vaccination and then appear physically," Rohatgi said.

Justice Bhushan said the top court does not intend to begin the hearing in the case on January 25. "We will keep the matter to pass directions after two weeks so that we know when we can start the physical hearing. We can fix a date then," said the court while adjourning the matter. (ANI)

