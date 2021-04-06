Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds roadshow to raise awareness over COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), April 6 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a roadshow to raise awareness over COVID appropriate behaviour in Bhopal.

During the roadshow, the chief minister appealed to the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly.



"I appeal to the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly," said Chouhan.

"We are increasing health facilities, but public support is necessary to prevent infection. Follow guidelines issued by the government and get vaccinated," he added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 21,335 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh while the death toll in the state stands at 4,040. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 28,1476. (ANI)

