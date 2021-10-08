Tamil Nadu reports 1,359 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,359 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 26,75,592 including 16,379 active cases.



The death toll has gone up to 35,754 with 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The total recoveries are at 26,23,459 including 1,473 patients who got discharged in the last 24 hours.

India reported 21,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is five per cent lower than yesterday's figure when the country reported 22,431 cases. (ANI)

