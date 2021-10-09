UPSC: 31 private sector candidates recommended as Joint Secys, directors, Dy Secys

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A total of 31 private sector specialists have been selected as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in central government departments, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

As per the release 31 candidates have been recommended for the positions of, Joint secretary Director deputy Secretary in various Ministries Departments of the government on a contract or deputation basis.



An online recruitment application was launched by the UPSC for joint secretary and director level posts on February 6 and for deputy secretary-level posts on March 20.

In response, a total of 295 applications for joint secretary-level posts, 1,247 applications for director level posts and 489 applications for deputy secretary-level posts were received.

Of these, 231 candidates were shortlisted for the interviews which were conducted from September 27 to October 8. (ANI)

