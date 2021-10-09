Vice President cautions youngsters against addiction to digital devices

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 8 (ANI): Vice President on Friday called upon the people, particularly youngsters, for creating awareness on the need to refrain from getting addicted to digital devices like mobile phones.

Interacting with achievers from different fields writers, educators, social workers, an entrepreneur and a mountaineer in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, he said children and young adults need to be cautioned against the constant use of digital devices and over-dependence on the internet. "It will kill creativity and original thinking", he added.

The Vice President urged celebrities in different fields to take the lead in educating youngsters about various social evils like gender discrimination and drug addiction. They should also be made aware of the adverse effects of climate change and the need to protect nature and water bodies.



He also wanted Indian sports like Kabaddi to be encouraged. Stressing the need for youth to be physically fit, he said COVID-19 has taught the importance of physical fitness. "One can be mentally alert if one is physically fit", he said.

Naidu also stressed the importance of inculcating an attitude of "sharing and caring" among youngsters. He said, "Share and care is the core of Indian philosophy ".

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

