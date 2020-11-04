With 1,637 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, total crosses 2.44 lakh

Hyderabad [India], November 04 (ANI): A total of 1,637 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Tuesday. While six people lost their life due to the pandemic, 1,273 people got discharged on the same day.



With these new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,44,143 including 2,24,686 discharges and 1,357 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 18,100, with 1,357 deaths reported in Telangana till Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 83,13,877. The death toll climbed up to 1,23,611. A total of 5,33,787 active cases have been reported after a decrease of 7,618 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

