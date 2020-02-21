Odisha's Lingaraj Temple buzzing with devotees on Mahashivaratri

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Scores of devotees on Friday gathered at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The occasion is considered as a major festival as the day marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati (also known as Shakti).

Celebrated in the month of Phalgun (February-March) in accordance with the Hindu calendar, on this day, devotees visit the temple to offer prayers to the Hindu god.

"It is a big day for the Hindu dharma-- Mahashivaratri. We just want to have a 'darshan' of the lord, so standing in the queue for hours does not bother us," Samapika, a devotee told ANI.

"This happens every year and people from across the country visit the temple on the occasion. It is considered good luck if you get to do 'darshan' of the lord today," she added.

Earlier on Friday, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind extended wishes to the people on the occasion.

"Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone's life," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend wishes to people on the auspicious occasion.

"Good wishes to all on Mahashivratri. With the blessings of 'Baba Bholenath' may there be happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck in the life of the country's citizens. Om Namah Shivay!" the prime minister wrote on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)

