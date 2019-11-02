One more accused arrested in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Another accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case has been arrested during a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The teams have arrested the accused named Yusuf Khan (24) yesterday from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Yusuf had provided the pistol used to kill Kamlesh Tiwari to other arrested accused named Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Yusuf Khan, who provided a pistol to the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari, was arrested in a joint operation by the Gujarat ATS and the UP ATS around 6 pm from Ghantaghar which comes under Harbansh-Mohal Police Station in Kanpur," the police said in a statement.

Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh was shot in Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to injuries at a hospital during treatment.

A total of seven persons have been arrested so far in the alleged connection in the case. Other accused -- Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were sent to police custody in connection with the case. (ANI)

