Visual from a vegetable market in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Visual from a vegetable market in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Onion prices shoot up in Dehradun, wholesalers say will take 20 days for prices to normalise

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:34 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Consumers in Dehradun have been badly affected by the rising prices of vegetables, especially onions, while the wholesalers too stated that it will take 15 to 20 days more for the prices to normalise.
Anil Kumar Mittal, a wholesaler at the vegetable market said, "Onions are not coming in the market from the suppliers, the stock is not getting replenished from Nasik. It is selling at approximately Rs 60 per kilogram and that too of inferior quality from Rajasthan," Mittal told ANI here.
"The problem will be solved only when the new crop from Nasik comes in. The business is getting hampered, all of it happened due to the rains and floods in the southern areas," Mittal added.
Fuelling concerns among citizens, the prices of many daily use vegetables such as onion and tomato have surged in the city market.
Anil Chadda, another trader, agreed with Mittal and said, "The crops have been destroyed by the rains and floods but the condition will improve in the next 20 days. The wholesale rate is close to Rs 50 per kg."
Meanwhile, the prices of onions have also shot up in markets in Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh among other states primarily because of the destruction of crops due to rains.
While some have alleged that the prices of vegetables are due to the acts of hoarding by middlemen others have stated that they are expected to go up further.
Some vendors in other parts of the country even claimed that the price of onions will go up to Rs 120/kg as onion production has gone down, and there was a delay in bringing onions to the mandi. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:21 IST

K'taka: Brothers kill sister, her husband for inter-caste...

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A young married couple was allegedly killed in Lakkalakatti village of Gajendragad Taluk here by the woman's brothers for marrying a Dalit man, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:19 IST

Melbourne conference to discuss exploitation of non-profit...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The exploitation of not-for-profit sector for pumping money for terror activities in various countries and use of virtual assets for terrorism will be among the main items on the agenda of International Conference on Fighting Terrorist Financing meeting scheduled to b

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:06 IST

Shah calls Kartarpur Corridor 'historic' achievement, says PM...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday released a video to mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the "long-cherished" dream of mi

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:05 IST

Less than 1% employees resume work despite KCR's warning: TSRTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Despite the warnings by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, less than one per cent employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have resumed work.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:53 IST

Raut says BJP should stake claim to form government, show majority

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the party's ally BJP should stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra as it is the single largest party and noted his party will welcome any statement from Congress for formation of non-BJP alternati

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:52 IST

Maharashtra: BJP delegation to meet Guv tomorrow, but not likely...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A delegation of BJP leaders will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:51 IST

Harsimrat urges PM Modi to allow use of MPLAD funds for stubble...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow MPs to use the MPLAD funds to curb the practice of stubble burning by funding stubble cleaning and super seeder machines to farmers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:33 IST

Maharashtra: BJP has failed to take Shiv Sena into confidence,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the current political situation in Maharashtra, stating that it has failed to take its allies including the Shiv Sena into confidence.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:18 IST

India raises objections over appearance of Bhindranwale in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): India has taken note of appearance of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a video released by Pakistan government for Kartarpur corridor and has raised objections through diplomatic channels, official sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:18 IST

SC orders incentives for Punjab, Haryana and UP farmers who shun...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered incentives for small and marginal farmers who shun stubble-burning, directing that Rs 100 per quintal be given to farmers for handling crop residue of non-basmati rice.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:17 IST

Will accept SC verdict in Ayodhya case; peace must be...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Arshad Madani on Wednesday hoped the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will go in their favour but reiterated that even if it didn't, the organisation will accept it graciously.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:07 IST

Punjab: Commemorative gold, silver coins on 550th Parkash Purab...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Ahead of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, the special gold and silver commemorative coins issued by Punjab government have become an instant hit with the devotees.

Read More
iocl