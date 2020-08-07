Pakistan again violates ceasefire in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7(ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire for the second time by resorting to firing through small arms and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.

Earlier in the day, six civilians were injured after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector of Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons. (ANI)

