Person being treated for neck injury found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra, dies

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): A person who died in Akola Government Medical College on Saturday due to excessive blood loss was found to be COVID-19 positive while he was getting treated for a neck injury.

"Today a patient at Akola Govt Medical College died after he suffered a neck injury. He died during treatment as he had already lost too much blood. He is from Assam. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Police investigation is underway," Akola Collector JS Papalkar said on Saturday.

Earlier today, 92 new positive cases was reported in Maharashtra. The state tally of infected people on Saturday climbed to 1,666, recording the highest number of coronavirus case in India, according to the State Health Department.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin on Saturday morning.

Among 7,447 COVID-19 positive cases, 6,565 are active, 643 are cured, discharged and migrated, and 239 patients have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

