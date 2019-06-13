Petition filed in SC seeking fresh LS polls through ballot

New Delhi [India] Jun 13 (ANI): A fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday by lawyer M.L Sharma seeking an urgent hearing and direction to conduct fresh Lok Sabha polls through ballot.

The petitioner claimed that as per The Representation of the People Act, 1951, the elections can only be held using ballot. He has thus, sought cancellation of recently held Lok Sabha polls.

The general elections for the 17th Lok Sabha was recently concluded which witnessed highest ever turnout in a Lok Sabha poll and saw Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the government with absolute majority. (ANI)