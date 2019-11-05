Piyush Goyal to attend Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal will attend the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019 and inform about the investment and policies of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for promoting investment in Himachal Pradesh and the hill states of India.

The government is organizing Global Investors' Meet 2019, a flagship business event, at Dharamshala on November 7 - 8, 2019.

Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is promoting Rising Himachal Summit through the India Investment Grid (IIG).

This event will showcase the policy and regulatory environment, investment opportunities in eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the State.

The eight focus sectors are agri-business and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy, wellness, healthcare and AYUSH, housing and urban development, IT-ITeS and electronics, education and skill development.

The Global Investors' Meet will be attended by diplomats, leaders from the corporate sector, senior policymakers, development agencies and investors from across the world.

During the Summit, Invest India will offer an interactive digital experience to visitors, showcasing the investment opportunities in the state via the IIG portal.

During the two days Global Investors' Meet there will be a session on 'Growing economic ties between Invest India and UAE' which will be co-chaired by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Ahmed Albana, Ambassador of UAE to India and Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Himachal Pradesh Government, Virendra Kanwar.

There will also be parallel sectoral sessions on Ease of Doing Business, tourism, wellness, and AYUSH.

In a run-up to this event, Invest India had organised international roadshows in Germany, Netherlands, and UAE to promote Himachal Pradesh's areas of expertise. Six domestic roadshows were also organized in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.

Himachal Pradesh has implemented an online Single Window System which provides approvals and renewals for investment in all the sectors. The investor can now apply for permission for purchase of land under section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reform Act, 1972, through the online portal. (ANI)

