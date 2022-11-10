1 BJP booth worker equals 1 TRS MLA, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that the recently concluded Munugode bypoll proved that 1 BJP booth worker is equal to 1 TRS legislator.

He exuded confidence in the party winning the Assembly elections in Telangana.

"Munugode Bypoll has proved that 1 BJP booth karyakarta = 1 TRS MLA. In 2023 it's going to BJP's #DoubleEngineInTelangana," Sanjay tweeted.

He also called on the people of the state to participate in the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 9500 crore in Ramagundam.

"As citizens of Telangana, let's take pride to participate in the event wherein RFCL is being dedicated to nation by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji," Sanjay tweeted.

PM Modi will dedicate the Fertilizer plant at Ramagundam to the nation. Foundation stone for Ramagundam Project was also laid by Prime Minister on August 7, 2016.

"The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea. The Ramagundam Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production," an official release said.



The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) which is a Joint Venture Company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the New Ammonia-Urea Plant with investment of more than Rs. 6300 crores. Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur - Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline.

The release said the plant would ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

It would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including the development of infrastructures like roads, railways, ancillary industry.

Apart from this, the region will benefit from the development of MSME vendors for supply of various goods for the factory.

The release said RFCL's 'Bharat Urea' will provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers through timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.

The Prime Minister will dedicate Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around Rs. 1000 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of various road projects worth over Rs. 2200 crores, namely Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C. (ANI)

