DGP Manoj Yadava has requested DGPs of bordering States and UTs to deploy maximum forces on the inter-state border points 72 hours before the start of the polling.
DGP Manoj Yadava has requested DGPs of bordering States and UTs to deploy maximum forces on the inter-state border points 72 hours before the start of the polling.

10 additional companies of CPFs to be deployed in Haryana for assembly polls

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:03 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Haryana has got 10 additional companies of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPFs) to maintain law and order during the Assembly elections in the state on October 1.
Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk on Friday said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allocated two companies each of CRPF and SSB, one of CISF and five companies of Karnataka SAP/IRB for the assembly elections.
"With the 130 companies of Central security forces, we are now very confident, comfortable and fully prepared to hold the assembly elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner," he said.
Referring to the deployment plan of central forces, Virk said: "Police are closely monitoring the sensitive polling locations in the state. After analyzing the entire situation, out of total 130 companies, 10 companies would be deployed in Sonipat district, nine coys each in Rohtak and Faridabad, eight in Jind, seven each in Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa and Nuh, six coys each in Kaithal and Palwal districts."
Virk said that Director General of Police Manoj Yadava had already requested DGPs of bordering States and UTs to deploy maximum forces on the inter-state border points 72 hours before the start of the polling.
"We are in constant touch with our counterparts to ensure sealing of inter-state checkpoints. There is a close vigil on border areas to foil any attempt to infiltrate by anti-social elements to cause disruption during the poll," he said.
"There will be a stringent vigil to ensure malpractices like inflow of unaccounted cash and liquor peddling with a purpose to influence the voters do not happen," added Virk.
"As a precautionary measure, we have also sought deployment of maximum force from neighbouring states in their territory to ensure sealing of inter-state borders before the election," he said.
"In addition, we are also deploying our one personnel with police teams of neighboring states at interstate and border checkpoints in the last 72 hours to intensify vigil against unlawful activities," said Virk. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:22 IST

RTC row: Dubai-based BJP members stage protest against KCR-led...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dubai staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the issue of the sacking of 48,000 State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:17 IST

Chennai Airport: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 37 lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on the Chennai International Airport from two men arrived from Sri Lanka on Friday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:06 IST

Modi's gifts for Chinese President - Annam lamp, Thanjavur painting

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift Nachiarkoil, a six-feet Annam lamp richly coated with gold and a three-feet high Thanjavur painting of dancing Saraswathi to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the second informal summit between the two leaders here

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:02 IST

Assam Rifles seizes 5kg gold, contraband drugs from Manipur

Manipur (Assam) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The troops of Assam Rifles under IGAR (South) recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 90 lakh near Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district and 5 kg of gold worth Rs 1.9 Crores from Moreh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:55 IST

Congress manifesto for Haryana: Free rides for women, farm loan...

Chandigarh [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Free ride for women in Haryana roadways, allowances for unemployment youth, loan waiver of farmers were highlights of the Congress manifesto released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:46 IST

Army Commanders' Conference to be held in Delhi from Oct 14-19

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Army Commanders' Conference is slated to be held in New Delhi from October 14 to 19, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:40 IST

Land deal case: ED arrests 2 associates of Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two persons associated with gangster Iqbal Mirchi in connection with a land deal worth more than Rs 200 crores.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:39 IST

AIIMS finally admits contribution of Japanese doctor in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has finally accepted the significant contribution of renowned Japanese doctor- Dr Takizawa, who was called upon by institute administration to help assist doctors here for the separation of conjoined twins- Jagga and

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:34 IST

Mumbai: Election Commission seizes over Rs 63 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Election Commission officials and police have seized Rs 63.09 lakh suspected cash from two different places in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:33 IST

Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the US was one of the most important and trusted partners of India and lauded its role in countering terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:32 IST

Man killed in Mushidabad not RSS worker; 2 detained in case: WB Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Friday said that the man who was killed along with family in Murshidabad is not an RSS worker and denied any political angle in the incident calling it a case of "personal enmity."

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:15 IST

Congress complaints to state EC against Himachal Pradesh...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday wrote to the State Election Commission complaining against the Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal for misusing his power during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Pachhad constituency.

Read More
iocl