10 additional companies of CPFs to be deployed in Haryana for assembly polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Haryana has got 10 additional companies of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPFs) to maintain law and order during the Assembly elections in the state on October 1.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk on Friday said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allocated two companies each of CRPF and SSB, one of CISF and five companies of Karnataka SAP/IRB for the assembly elections.

"With the 130 companies of Central security forces, we are now very confident, comfortable and fully prepared to hold the assembly elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner," he said.

Referring to the deployment plan of central forces, Virk said: "Police are closely monitoring the sensitive polling locations in the state. After analyzing the entire situation, out of total 130 companies, 10 companies would be deployed in Sonipat district, nine coys each in Rohtak and Faridabad, eight in Jind, seven each in Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa and Nuh, six coys each in Kaithal and Palwal districts."

Virk said that Director General of Police Manoj Yadava had already requested DGPs of bordering States and UTs to deploy maximum forces on the inter-state border points 72 hours before the start of the polling.

"We are in constant touch with our counterparts to ensure sealing of inter-state checkpoints. There is a close vigil on border areas to foil any attempt to infiltrate by anti-social elements to cause disruption during the poll," he said.

"There will be a stringent vigil to ensure malpractices like inflow of unaccounted cash and liquor peddling with a purpose to influence the voters do not happen," added Virk.

"As a precautionary measure, we have also sought deployment of maximum force from neighbouring states in their territory to ensure sealing of inter-state borders before the election," he said.

"In addition, we are also deploying our one personnel with police teams of neighboring states at interstate and border checkpoints in the last 72 hours to intensify vigil against unlawful activities," said Virk. (ANI)

