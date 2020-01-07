'10, Janpath' creating disturbance in country, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused the Congress party of creating disturbances in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"10, Janpath (Sonia Gandhi's residence) is creating disturbance in the country. This (Congress) is the same party which indulges in mob lynching and once again wants to spread chaos ... BJP will not let them succeed. CAA will be implemented in the country," Chouhan told ANI.

The BJP leader asserted that everyone is bound with laws enacted by Parliament as some of the non-BJP chief ministers have said they will not implement CAA in their respective states.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

