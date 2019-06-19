10 parties to support Birla's nomination as Lok Sabha speaker

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The NDA candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post, Om Birla from Rajasthan's Kota constituency, has got the support ten political parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for his candidature.

Government is confident that the main opposition Congress would not oppose the NDA candidate.

"BJD, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, YSRCP, JDU, AIADMK and Apna Dal have given the notice to support Birla's candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

"I have spoken to Congress leaders K Suresh and Gulab Nabi Azad. They have not signed till now but I think they would not oppose Birla's candidature," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters here.

YSRCP and BJD are part of the NDA coalition at the Centre but have extended their support to Birla's candidature.

NDA has 352 parliamentarians in the lower house of Parliament and BJP alone has 303. The ruling combine is unlikely to witness any challenge for the Speaker post.

Birla, 57, was elected to Lok Sabha after winning elections from Kota parliamentary seat.

He defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes from Kota parliamentary seat in the recently concluded general election.

If elected, he will succeed eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan as Lok Sabha speaker.

Birla has been MLA from Rajasthan thrice and MP twice.

The development comes a day after the Protem Speaker Virendra Kumar was sworn in by the President and over 300 MPs took an oath during the inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Previously, Manohar Joshi of the Shiv Sena was appointed Speaker in his first term in the Lok Sabha in the year 2002. Joshi succeeded Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi of the TDP, who was was appointed Speaker in his second term as MP and who died in a helicopter crash. (ANI)

