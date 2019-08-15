Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on 73rd Independence Day [Photo/ANI]
100 lakh crores will be invested in infrastructure- PM Modi in I-Day address

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The government will invest a massive Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday while addressing the nation on 73rd Independence Day and said that it will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years.
"India does not want incremental progress. We should take high leaps now, our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems. Therefore, we have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore for infrastructure," he said.
Prime Minister Modi even said that there was positivity among people for years even if a decision was taken on paper to build a railway station in an area.
"Countrymen are anticipating development with such eagerness. Earlier, even if a decision was taken on paper that a railway station will be built in an area, there used to be positivity among people for years. Now people ask- when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area? People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask- when is a good airport coming? If we install an electricity tower, they ask when will we have 24-hour power?" the Prime Minister said.
While asserting that there is a need to accept that times are changing, Modi said, "Earlier the aspiration was to have a good mobile phone but now, people aspire better data speed. Times are changing and we have to accept that. Today, we must think about what we can do for the country," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also strived to improve boost exports and urged citizens to make local products attractive. "The time has come to think about how we can boost exports. Each district of India has so much to offer. Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect."
"Today, the Government in India is stable, the policy regime is predictable...the world is eager to explore trade with India. We are working to keep prices under check and increase development. The fundamentals of our economy are strong," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:18 IST

Need to expose those who shelter, promote terrorism: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the need for all global powers to come together to fight against terrorism stating that his government's policy for eradicating terrorism was firm and clear.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:48 IST

India to have Chief of Defence Staff, says Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In a major step, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:28 IST

PM expresses solidarity with flood-affected states, assures all...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed solidarity with the flood-affected states and assured all possible support required in tackling the situation

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:23 IST

I-Day: PM announces Rs 3.5 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that his government will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore on its ambitious 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to give access to piped potable water to every rural household by 2024.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:09 IST

During I-Day address, PM Modi endorses idea of 'One Nation, One...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Delivering his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday endorsed the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' while emphasising the need for democratic discussions on the issue.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:02 IST

Modi encourages family planning to prevent population explosion

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Encouraging family planning to prevent population explosion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a need to think whether one can fulfil aspirations and dreams of their children or not.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:50 IST

Worked towards fulfilling needs in first tenure, will work on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Narendra Modi, on the 73rd Independence Day of India, said that his second term as the Prime Minister will focus on realising dreams and aspirations of the citizens of the country while asserting that during his first tenure he worked towards fulfilling the daily needs

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:38 IST

In less than 70 days of new govt, Art 370 is history: PM in I-Day address

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Addressing the nation on 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said several crucial legislations were passed within 10 weeks of the formation of his second government, including abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, ban on the

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 07:36 IST

PM Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute at Raj Ghat on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:58 IST

PM Modi greets nation on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:42 IST

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:22 IST

On Independence Day, a CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the 73rd Independence Day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kas

