10,000 PG medical seats will be added soon: Amit Shah

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power both MBBS and PG seats have been increased and added that 10,000 more PG seats are likely to increase in the next couple of years.

"In the last six years, about 29,000 MBBS and 17,000 PG seats have been increased in the country. 10,000 more PG seats are expected to increase in the coming years," he said while addressing a convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh.

"10,000 more PG seats are expected to increase in the coming years. Our aim is to build AIIMS in every state," he added.

Talking about Centre's initiatives for making the country healthy, the Union Home Minister said, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi has divided the work of making India healthier in different parts with his vision. In order to prevent people from not falling sick, programmes such as Fit India, Yoga and Mission Indradhanush."

He also said that soon hospitals will be made where treatments will be given to those who do not have enough money for the treatment.

"Till 2030, India will be among the best in every aspect of health care including medical education, research and development (R&D), infrastructure and accessibility of health care services," the Union Home Minister said in his concluding remark. (ANI)