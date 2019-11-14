1,005 cases of sexual atrocities against minors in Odisha till June: Congress

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A total of 1,005 minor girls have faced sexual harassment in just six months and the state government has not been able to punish the culprits, said Leader of Congress legislative party in Odisha assembly Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday.

"The matter is related to the torturing of minor girls. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to the state and Central governments over the increased cases of sexual harassment against minor girls," said Mishra while speaking to ANI.

"From the beginning of this year to the end of June, 1,005 minor girls have been raped here. Which is proportionately the highest in the country, the cases of rape both against minor and major girls are rising at an alarming rate in the state and the state government is not able to punish the culprits," added Mishra.

The Congress leader was speaking after the Odisha Assembly was adjourned earlier today by the Speaker after the Congress demanded an urgent hearing by the adjournment of the Question Hour.

"The Congress party gave a notice for an adjournment motion to be moved, but the Speaker said whatever I had to say could be said during the Zero Hour while denying to suspend the Question Hour," added Mishra.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Latika Pradhan said that the government was worried about the rising instances of crimes against women and minors but it wanted a proper discussion to be held rather than protests in the Assembly, which wasted the time of MLAs.

"The government is positively looking forward for a discussion on any topic but the proper manner should be followed. The ruckus in the Assembly leads to loss of important time of the ministers, which could have been better utilised elsewhere," Pradhan told ANI.

"The government condemns atrocities against women and minors. It is doing every bit to put a stop on these incidents. We need to sit down and decide steps to put an end to these incidents. The inputs from the opposition are also welcome," she said. (ANI)

