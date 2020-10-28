11 candidates in fray for Rajya Sabha elections in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Eleven candidates are in the fray for the Rajya Sabha elections to 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh making election by vote a strong possibility.



Eleven candidates were in the fray on the last final day for filing nominations on Tuesday. While scrutiny of nominations will take place on Tuesday, the candidates can withdraw their names till November 2.

The polling is scheduled between 9 am and 4 pm on November 9 and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded eight candidates this time. Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have fielded one candidate each. (ANI)

