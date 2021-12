11 Congress candidates register win from their respective seats in Karnataka MLC polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI): Eleven Congress candidates won from their respective seats in the recently concluded MLC polls in Karnataka.



The winning candidates include: Channaraja Basavaraja Hattiholi (Belagavi), S. Ravi (Bengaluru Rural), Bhimarao B. Patil (Bidar), Sunilgouda Patil (Bijapura-Bagalakote), Manjunatha Bhandary (Dakshina Kannada), Saleem Ahmed (Hubli-Dharwad-Gadag-Haveri), M.L. Anil Kumar (Kolar), M.G. Gooligowda (Mandya), Dr D. Thimmaiah (Mysore-Chamaranagara), Saranagouda Annadana Gouda Patil (Raichur) and R. Rajendra (Tumkur).

Meanwhile, nine candidates also lost from their respective seats in the polls. The losing candidates include: K.C. Kondaiah (Ballary), Yousuf Shariff (Bangalore Urban), Gayathri Shantegowda (Chikkamagalur), B. Somashekar (Chitradurga), Shivanand Patil Martur (Gulbarga), M. Shankar (Hassan), Manthar Gowda (Kodagu), R. Prasanna Kumar (Shivamogga) and Bhimanna Naik (Uttara Kannada).

The election was held on December 10. (ANI)