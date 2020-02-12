11 lakh people connected with AAP's Rashtra Nirman campaign in last 24 hours, claims party

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Around 11 lakh people from all over the country have joined the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) 'Rashtra Nirman Campaign' in a span of 24 hours, the party said in a statement.

The party has given a mobile phone number through which people can join the campaign by just giving a missed call on that number.

The AAP, that marched back to victory with a massive mandate on Tuesday, said in a statement, "Nearly 11 lakh people have participated in the campaign by giving a missed call. This number was distributed to people across the country through various media. The party leaders asserted it is historical that 'politics of work' is getting such large support for nation-building from people across the country."

AAP has won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls the results of which were declared on Tuesday. The BJP got just 8 seats, while the rest of the parties including the Congress, drew a blank.

"Despite all the efforts of BJP, the AAP did not deviate from the politics of work. The voters of Delhi have kept their faith with the AAP and its politics of development," it added. (ANI)

