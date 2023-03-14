1,164 cases pertaining to J-K registered with the NHRC post abrogation of Article 370: MoS Home Rai

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that a total of 1,164 cases pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) from October 1, 2019 till December 2022, as per the information provided by the body.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the question of National Conference Lok Sabha MP Hasnain Masoodi said, "By virtue of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Human Rights Act, 1997 has been repealed, and the application of corresponding Central Act i.e. The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 has come into force. Accordingly, the erstwhile State Human Rights Commission in Jammu and Kashmir was wound up on October 23, 2019".

"As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Order, 2020, notified on March 18, 2020, the functions relating to human rights in case of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be dealt with by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). By virtue of the aforesaid notification, the jurisdiction regarding Human Rights cases of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir vests in the NHRC," Rai informed the Lower House.



Nityanand Rai further said that the total number of complaints that were pending before the Commission at the time of its winding up was 765.

"National Human Rights Commission is a Statutory Body and Commission has autonomy in its functioning. A total of 1164 cases pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the NHRC from October 1, 2019, to December 2022, as per the information provided by NHRC," he added.

MoS Home said that out of those, 111 have been considered and closed by the Commission, 368 have been disposed of with direction, 484 have been dismissed in limini, compensation has been recommended in one case and 200 cases are pending for consideration of the Commission. (ANI)

