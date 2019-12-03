120 BJP, RSS workers killed in Kerala, Left has no right to talk of political vendetta: Shah in RS

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the CPI (M) government of acting on political vendetta and held it responsible for the killing of 120 BJP and RSS workers in Kerala.

"CPI (M) has no right to talk about political vendetta. 120 BJP, RSS workers are killed due to political vendetta in Kerala but no probe has been done," said the Home Minister while replying to an allegation of the BJP government acting with political vendetta.

Shah was speaking on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, when he made the comment while replying to MP Binoy Viswam's charge.

CPI (M) lawmakers objected to Shah's comment, saying their party cadres were also killed in the state.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, however, said that their comments will not go on record. "You are speaking without the chair's permission, so nothing will go on record," he said.

Shah later said that his statement was true notwithstanding it may have sounded bitter. "My statement may have sounded bitter but what I said is true. 120 BJP, RSS workers are killed in the state," he insisted.

To a lawmaker's comment that CPI (M) workers were also killed, Shah said, "It is said that CPI (M) workers have also been killed. But we are not in the government there. Our workers are killed no matter if there is a Congress government or a communist one."

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was later passed by the Rajya Sabha. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on November 27. (ANI)