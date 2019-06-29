Representative Image
Representative Image

13 Cong office bearers from UP unit resign taking moral responsibility for poll drubbing

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:59 IST

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in Lok Sabha elections, over a dozen Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) leaders submitted their resignation from their respective party posts in the state on Saturday.
Those who put in their papers include senior vice president Ranjit Singh Judev, general secretary Aradhna Mishra Mona and vice president RP Tripathi
Scores of Congress office bearers across the country have submitted their resignations from party posts after party president Rahul Gandhi offered to step down as Congress president in a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, on May 25, taking the moral responsibility for the Congress' debacle in the national election.
Others who have submitted resignations include general secretaries Satish Ajmani, Shyamkishor Shukla, Hanuman Tripathi, department and cell in-charge Virendra Madan, Organisation minister Shiv Pandey, secretary Panjak Tiwari, Spokespersons Brijendra Kumar Singh, Manju Dikshit and social media in-charge Sanjay Singh.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress could only win one seat out of 80 parliamentary constituencies in the 17 the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:48 IST

Assault on officers had become norm in last 15 years in MP: Kamal Nath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): In a veiled reference to previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, state Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that incidents of assault against government officials had become a norm in the last 15 years but had never come to the fore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:46 IST

J-K: Fire breaks out in Rajouri's Sunderbani range

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Fire broke out on Friday in the forests of Sunderbani range of Nowshera sub-division in Rajouri district here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:45 IST

Bihar: Four rape girl in moving car

Chhapra (Bihar) [India], June 29 (ANI): Four people allegedly abducted and raped a girl in a moving car in the limits of Bheldi police station of the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:44 IST

IMA Jewels case: SIT carries out raids at stores of Rayyan,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday carried out raids at Rayyan stores and Frontline Pharma in connection with the IMA Jewels case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:40 IST

Congress will forge coalition with NCP for Maha Assembly polls:...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress Chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said the party will forge a coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:35 IST

Kerala: Five of family killed in car mishap, 7 left injured

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], June 29 (ANI): Five members of a family died while seven others were injured in a car accident in Walayar area of the district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:33 IST

WB: Clash breaks out between TMCP, ABVP at Howrah college

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): A clash broke out on Friday between members of student bodies affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ramsaday College in Amta here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:33 IST

Man, wanted for murder in Delhi, arrested in Dehradun

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested one person from Dehradun, where he had fled after attempting to murder his live-in partner in the Narela Industrial area of the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:29 IST

Vikas Chaudhary murder case: Two accused presented before...

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Haryana Police on Saturday presented wife and servant of a wanted gangster before a magistrate court in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:25 IST

Pehlu Khan's name was dropped from charge sheet after his death,...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): The name of Pehlu Khan was dropped from the charge sheet after his death, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Paris Deshmukh here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:07 IST

Pune wall collapse: Police arrests two builders

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Pune Police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with a wall collapse incident in the city in which 15 people lost their lives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:05 IST

C'garh: Tribal MLA Amarjeet Bhagat takes oath as cabinet minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Tribal MLA from Sitapur constituency, Amarjeet Bhagat on Saturday took oath as 13th Cabinet Minister in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's government.

Read More
iocl