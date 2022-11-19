13-year-old girl gifts PM Modi portrait during Gujarat roadshow

Valsad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi his portrait during his road show in Vapi city in the Valsad district of Gujarat on Saturday.

People lined roads for hours just to have a glimpse of the Prime Minister. One of them was Vapi resident, Ami Bhatu, a 13-year-old girl.



Ami had made a portrait of PM Modi and wished to gift it to the PM during his roadshow. She stood patiently by the road for four hours, waiting for the cherished moment.

While lapping up cheers from the public during the roadshow, PM Modi spotted the 13-year-old girl carrying his portrait and asked one of his security escorts to take it from her.



The security personnel immediately ran to the girl, took the painting from her hand and returned to PM Modi.



Ami's happiness knew no bounds after seeing that the Prime Minister had accepted her gift.

"During the roadshow, he spotted me and asked his security guard to take the portrait from me. I felt honoured," the 13-year-old told ANI.

The PM's roadshow in Valsad was part of the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Assembly elections, which wil be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

PM Modi received a warm welcome from the local people of Vapi and was seen waving at the crowds during the roadshow. (ANI)