131 workers being brought back to WB from Kashmir Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that a total of 131 workers from the state who had gone to Kashmir were being brought back to their home state.

"Total 131 workers who had gone to Kashmir are being brought back to the West Bengal with the help of the state government, Mamata Banerjee said.

At present, nine workers have been brought to Srinagar by bus and 21 others by train, she said.

These workers are from Murshidabad, Dinajpur and Maldah in West Bengal.

On October 29, terrorists killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, Banerjee had targeted the Central government over the killing and said, "Now, entire Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the hands of the central government. With all the precautions in place when EU parliamentarians were visiting Kashmir, how were the labourers killed?"

Expressing shock and grief over the unfortunate incident, she said that all help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation. (ANI)

