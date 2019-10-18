BJP MP Hema Malini addressing a rally in Hodal, Haryana on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
15 years ago, situation in country worrisome, with PM Modi India in safe hands: Hema Malini

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:47 IST

Palwal (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): BJP MP and veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Friday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country may not have such a leader like him who has worked for the upliftment of the poor and the youth in the country.
"We cannot have another Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. Around 10-15 years ago, the situation of the country was worrisome. But today it is in safe hands," the actor-turned-politician Malini said here addressing a rally in Hodal of Palwal district.
Stressing that the BJP has done record development work in the country and the state, the BJP lawmaker told voters to "not even think" of supporting any other party.
"Prime Minister Modi has worked for the poor people and youth of the country. Many schemes have been made for the benefit of farmers and poor people. Construction work of electricity, water, housing and roads are underway," she said.
The BJP leader asserted that no efforts will be left in the development of Hodal, keeping the interests of all sections in mind.
Polls to 90 Haryana Assembly constituencies are slated to be held October 21 and the final results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

