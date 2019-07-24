Shripad Naik (File Photo)
Shripad Naik (File Photo)

1,905 women officers serving in IAF as of July 1: MoS Defence

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that there are 1,905 women officers currently serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF).
"The strength of women officers serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as on July 1, 2019, is 1,905. Of these, eight are Fighter Pilots and 17 are Navigators," Naik said in Lok Sabha in reply to a question by BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan.
Mohan had asked about the total strength of the women employed in the IAF and the number of fighter pilots and navigators.
In another question, Mohan asked, "whether the Ministry has received any proposal from IAF to induct women officers as fighter pilots and if so, the details thereof."
In reply to this, Naik said, "After approval of Ministry of Defence, IAF commenced a scheme for induction of women SSC officers in the fighter stream of the flying branch in 2016, under which eight women fighter pilots have been commissioned till date."
Mohan also asked about the safety precautions to be taken for women fighter pilots when they fly fighter planes across the border or along enemy lines.
To this, Naik said, "Women fighter pilots are inducted and deployed in IAF as per strategic needs and operational requirements within the laid down policy, which is reviewed from time to time." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:32 IST

LS passes UAPA Bill, Shah bats for tough laws against terrorism

New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI): The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill that empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a heated debate with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that tough laws were required to end terrorism

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:26 IST

CCEA takes 5 major decisions, approves FRP of sugarcane at Rs...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): In a fillip to India's sugarcane farming sector the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane at Rs 275 per quintal and the government has decided to create a buffer stock of 40 lakh m

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Rajnath Singh to decide on Rs 10,000 crore worth defence deals in August

New Delhi [India], Jul 24 (ANI): In his maiden Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to decide on acquisition of weapon systems worth around Rs 10,000 crore including choppers and electronic warfare systems.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:21 IST

Instability may continue: Kumaraswamy tells bureaucrats

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Claiming that instability may continue in the state, defeated Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asked senior bureaucrats to not depend on elected representatives for resolving problems faced by people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:19 IST

If Congress wants will join hands, otherwise will strengthen...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): In an apparent hint that JD(S) could part ways with Congress, defeated Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asserted that both the parties are free and if the coalition does not work out, he will focus on strengthening the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:14 IST

Efforts on to secure early release of Indian crew of 'Stena...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Wednesday stated that continuous efforts are being made to secure an early release of Indian crew of 'Stena Impero'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:06 IST

AP: FIR against 2 teenagers for allegedly molesting 2 minors in...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): An FIR was filed against two teenagers for allegedly molesting two minors at a lodge in Baji junction here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:03 IST

First earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2...

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The first earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully on Wednesday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:02 IST

Opposition seeks PM Modi's reply on Trump's Kashmir mediation statement

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday again raked up the US President Donald Trump's statement on Kashmir and sought a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:01 IST

Workshop on disaster management held in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 24 (ANI): The US Consulate and Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) in association with Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) organized a workshop called 'America with Kerala' here on Wednesday to come up with policy recommendations on disaster management.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:53 IST

Over 18 cr loans sanctioned till March 31 under PMMY: Govt

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Over 18 crore loans have been sanctioned March 31 under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:49 IST

Nitish Kumar visits Madhubani to inspect recently-discovered 'meteorite'

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday went to Madhubani district to inspect a meteorite which was discovered in Koriyahi village this week.

Read More
iocl