1.95 crore houses to be provided during 2019-20 to 2021-22 in second phase of PMAY-Gramin: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that 1.95 crore houses will be provided to eligible beneficiaries, during 2019-20 to 2021-22 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Gramin.

While presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman stated that the time for completion of houses under the scheme has been reduced from 314 days in 2015-16 to 114 in 2017-18.

"Government keeps Gaon, Garib, and Kisan at the centre of everything we do, of every programme... By 2022, every single rural family except those who are unwilling to take the connection will have electricity and a clean cooking facility," Sitharaman said.

"In the second phase of PMAY-Gramin, 1.95 crore houses to be provided to eligible beneficiaries, during 2019-20 to 2021-22. They will have amenities such as LPG, electricity, and toilets," she said.

"Time for completion of houses under PMAY reduced from 314 days in 2015-16 to 114 days in 2017-18, enabling the scale of achievement in PMAY," she added. (ANI)