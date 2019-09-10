1984 riots: Hopeful that SIT will take up case against Kamal Nath seriously, says BJP MLA

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): In the wake of reopening of a case allegedly involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a BJP MLA in state has expressed the hoep that the new SIT will take up the matter seriously.

"Kamal Nath has been escaping from this case for the past many years. Kamal Nath and Vasant Sathe were people who were there outside Rakab Ganj Gurudwara when two people were killed by the mob. The agitated mob was led by both of them. There are people who had witnessed this," the MLA R P Singh told ANI.

A special Investigation team, set up by the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, has decided to reopen seven anti-Sikh Riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed.

The premier probe agency is likely to consider fresh evidence against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots was a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India in response to the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. The riots lasted three days with Sikhs murdered, and their homes and businesses torched, especially in Delhi. (ANI)

