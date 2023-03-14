1,997 killed, 18,54,901 hectares crops damaged in disasters in 2022-23: MoS Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Due to hydro-meteorological disasters during the year 2022-2023, a total of 1,997 people lost their lives across the country. In addition to the loss of 30,615 cattles, 18,54,901 hectare crops and the damage to 3,24,265 houses and huts were reported during the same period, the Minister of State (MoS), Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Citing information furnished by states, the Minister said these details included the losses caused due to hydro-meteorological disasters that occurred during 2022-23, as on March 7, 2023.

However, Rai made it clear that the state-wise information on the number of natural disasters, losses and damages caused due to various climate events is not being maintained centrally by the Ministry.



As per the data shared by Rai, a maximum of 438 lives were lost during disasters in Maharashtra followed by Madhya Pradesh (284), Assam (200), Gujarat (189), Karnataka (127), Chhattisgarh (95), Rajasthan (91), Uttarakhand (86), Bihar (70), 53 each in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, 42 in Himachal Pradesh, 39 in Telangana, 27 in Meghalaya, 23 in Arunachal Pradesh, 22 in Punjab, 16 each in Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir, 13 in Tripura, 11 in Odisha, 10 in Nagaland, eight in Sikkim, seven in Andhra Pradesh and one in Goa.

Similarly, a total of 14,077 cattles lost their lives in Nagaland in these disasters during 2022-2023 followed by 4,301 in Maharashtra; 2043 in Assam; 1,574 in Telangana; 1,457 in Gujarat; 1,289 in Karnataka; 999 in Puducherry; 997 in Kerala; 940 in Himachal Pradesh; 533 in Chhattishgarh, 508 in Tamil Nadu, 407 in Uttarakhand, 291 in Andhra Pradesh; 229 in Odisha; 203 in Punjab; 184 in Rajasthan, 167 in Meghalaya; 161 in Kerala; 137 in Sikkim; 68 in Uttar Pradesh; 49 in Andhra Pradesh, and one in Tripura.

A maximum of 2,02,214 houses and huts were lost in Assam in these disasters followed by 45,465 in Karnataka; 14,858 in Telangana; 13,573 in Andhra Pradesh; 9,693 in Odisha; 6,762 in Gujarat and 6,646 in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 10,06, 455 hectares of crops were lost in Karnataka in these natural calamities followed by 2,13, 018 in Uttar Pradesh; 1,53,011 in Tamil Nadu; 1,36,233 in Odisha; 1,14,797 in Assam; 82,727 in Punjab; 82,532 in Gujarat; 37,000 in Bihar; 11,814 in Meghalaya and 6,928 hectare of crops in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

