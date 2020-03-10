2 more Cong MLAs in MP resign, total resignations at 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Adal Singh Kansana on Tuesday resigned from the membership of state assembly.

Kansana was elected from Sumawali seat in Morena.

Another Congress MLA Manoj Choudhary (Hatpipliya constituency in Dewas) has also tendered his resignation as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

With this, the total number of Congress MLAs who have resigned so far is 22 now.

The developments come in the wake of the resignation of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from the primary membership of the party.

The state unit president of Congress Sewa Dal Dr Satyendra Yadav, another Scindia loyalist, has also resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Earlier, one of the spokespersons of the MP Congress, Manzoor Baig, resigned from his post in Scindia's support. (ANI)

