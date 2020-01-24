2 sitting AAP MLAs withdraw nomination as independent candidates

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators Haji Ishraq Khan and Jagdeep Singh, who had filed nomination as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party, withdrew their candidatures on Friday.

While Khan represents Seelampur Assembly constituency, Singh is from Hari Nagar seat.

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

