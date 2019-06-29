Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media persons in Jaipur on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media persons in Jaipur on Saturday. Photo/ANI

2017 Alwar lynching: Probe carried out by BJP govt, says Gehlot

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:38 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was chargesheeted for smuggling cattle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said investigation into the matter was carried out during the tenure of the erstwhile BJP government, adding that the case will be re-investigated if any discrepancies are found.
"Congress party has always condemned the killing of Pehlu Khan. Those who had killed him and broke the law must be punished. An investigation into the case was conducted in the past during the BJP government's tenure and charge sheet was presented. If any discrepancies are found in the investigation, the case will be re-investigated," Gehlot told media here.
Rajasthan Police had filed a charge sheet for cow smuggling against Khan, who was allegedly lynched in 2017 by a mob of "gau rakshaks" in Alwar for transporting cattle, and his two sons.
The Chief Minister assured that the accused will not be spared.
"Accused must be taught a lesson so that no one commits such crime in the future," Gehlot added.
The police chargesheeted Khan and his sons -- Irsad (25) and Arif (22) -- under various sections of Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.
The charge sheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year, 13 days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government came into power in Rajasthan.
Section 5 of the RBA Act pertains to the prohibition of the export of bovine animals for the purpose of slaughter, while section 6 states that the transporter is also an abettor and is liable for the same punishment as the person committing the offence.
Meanwhile, Section 8 relates to the penalty imposed for such offences, while Section 9 mentions punishment for causing hurt to a bovine animal.
There were two FIRs registered in the case. One was against the mob for beating Khan to death and second against him and his family for transporting cattle (cow) illegally out of the state.
In 2018, the previous BJP government in the state had filed a similar charge sheet against two associates of Khan, who were also attacked by the mob.
The police had earlier given a clean chit to the six people accused of lynching Khan. The decision was based on statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.
55-year-old Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana and a dairy farmer, was allegedly beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, accusing him of smuggling cattle. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:03 IST

Four Su-30 MKI jets to participate in Indo-French aerial war exercise

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Four Su-30 MKI jets, one IL-78 tanker, and two C-17 Globe Master will be participating in Indo-French joint exercise - Garuda - from July 1 to 14 at Mont-de-Marsan airbase in France, said Indian Air Force (IAF) in a tweet on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:44 IST

K Shanmugam appointed new CS of TN, Tripathy new DGP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): K Shanmugam on Saturday was appointed the state's new Chief Secretary, while senior IPS officer JK Tripathy the Director General of Police (DGP).

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:40 IST

TN: Municipal Corp. Min. appeals people to save water, install...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): After acute water crisis gripped Tamil Nadu, State's Municipal Corporation Minister SP Velumani on Saturday appealed people to save water and install rainwater harvesting systems in their houses, during a joint press conference of Chennai Corporation and Me

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:35 IST

2017 Alwar lynching: I urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Muslims in Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress, alleging that the p

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:24 IST

New Delhi: Ramdas Athawale attends 3rd CSR Health Impact Awards

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale attended CSR Health Impact Awards organised at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:20 IST

People of 14 villages meet Naidu to extend support on order of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Farmers from 14 villages in Amaravati visited Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence and extended their support to him on the order issued by the state government for demolition of Praja Vedika, notice regarding his offici

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:20 IST

Nanda Devi: Search for eighth tourist cancelled due to bad...

Pithoragarh (Uttrakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): The search for the eighth missing mountaineer was cancelled on Saturday due to bad weather, informed Pithoragarh official.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:16 IST

Five Indian sailors abducted in Nigeria released

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Five Indian sailors, who were kidnapped from a ship in Nigeria, have been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:11 IST

TN media coordinator sold passes for Rahul Gandhi's press meet:...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Suspended Congress leader Karate R. Thiagarajan on Saturday alleged security lapse during party chief Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Chennai, claiming that the state Congress media coordinator sold passes for Gandhi's press meet at a cost of Rs 50,000-1,0

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:08 IST

BJP will win the Delhi Assembly polls next year: Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Working President J P Nadda on Saturday expressed confidence about winning the Delhi Assembly polls next year after the party's sweep of all the seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:54 IST

Man stabs 80-year-old woman in an attempt to rob house in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): An 80-year-old woman in Bindapur area here was stabbed to death by a man on Saturday morning, said police. The accused then went on to rob the house but failed and instead got arrested.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:35 IST

Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced; 3-member team to probe Pune wall collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was announced for the victims and a three-member team has been formed to probe the wall collapse incident which claimed 15 lives in Kondhwa area of Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Read More
iocl