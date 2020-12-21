2021 TN polls: Kamal Haasan visits Kanchipuram as part of MNM's 2nd phase of campaign

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): As a part of his party's second phase of political campaigning ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday visited Kanchipuram constituency.

During his campign, the actor-turned-politician went to former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder late Annadurai's residence in Kanchipuram.

The MNM chief enquired about the status of weavers livelihood at Weaver Kotiswary house. He then reached Kizhambi village in outer Kanchipuram and met farmers.

Earlier in the day, Haasan announced that his party will not forge any alliance with Kazhagam parties, apparently referring to DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

"There will be no alliance with Kazhagam parties in the forthcoming Assembly election," he said.



On December 16, Haasan had wrapped up his party's Kanyakumari campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls with a roadshow in Marthandam area, during which he had received a cheque for the party funds.



He had also conducted a roadshow in Tirunelveli.



While addressing the party workers there, he had raised the Hindi-Tamil controversy. "Those who came to power by speaking Tamil forgot the language after coming to power. Tamil people are ready to learn all languages, but the sweetest is Tamil. I cannot say I do not like Hindi but our language is wonderful too," he had said. (ANI)

