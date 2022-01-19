2022 Assembly polls: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in five poll-bound states

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing ban on physical rallies">rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to hold rallies">rallies in these states in a hybrid mode which is expected to be joined by more and more people through different social media platforms, informed party sources.

According to party sources, the BJP has prepared a new campaign strategy for the assembly elections in five states keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines, wherein small rallies">rallies will be telecast live on various social media platforms which will witness the participation of around one to two lakh people.

BJP National President JP Nadda after deliberating with several leaders on the strategy of this campaign decided that all the rallies">rallies would be held in a hybrid mode where senior leaders of the party will physically address small gatherings and these rallies">rallies will be telecast live in different regions several times and streamed on various social media platforms.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 15 extended the ban on physical rallies">rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22.

However, the commission also granted relaxations for the political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held from February 10 till March 10.

Earlier on January 8, the commission, while announcing the schedule for upcoming assembly polls in five states, suspended the physical rallies">rallies till January 15 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Polling assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, with 403 constituencies, will take place across all seven phases.

Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote on February 27 and March 3.

Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Earlier it was scheduled to vote on February 14.

Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14.

The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10. (ANI)