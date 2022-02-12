2022 Assembly polls: Campaigning ends in Goa, Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The stage is set for Assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand as campaigning in both the states came to an end on Saturday.

Both the states will go to Assembly polls in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Both the states witnessed heated political turbulence as leaders from various political parties pitched in favour of their respective parties to the voters.

In Goa which has 40 Assembly seats, the state's election observer and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addressed a press conference along with AICC Incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao. He highlighted the works carried out by the Congress party for the people of the state and slammed the Opposition parties for hampering the welfare of the people in the state.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar also posted a video message for voters in Goa and lauded the Congress party for their works.

Similarly, a press conference was addressed by BJP National General Secretary and Goa Desk Incharge CT Ravi.

Several candidates of BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress along with other political parties posted a video message and highlighted the developmental works carried out by them in the constituencies.

Similarly, campaigning came to an end today for the 70 Assembly seats of Uttarakhand going to polls on February 14 with a host of star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, holding a series of rallies in support of their party candidates.

Electioneering, which drew to a close at 6 pm in accordance with the Election Commission of India's (EC) guidelines, was affected for the most part by COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on physical rallies, forcing the political parties to resort to virtual rallies and scaled-down door-to-door campaigns.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's who hails from Uttarakhand addressed a gathering in Tehri Vidhan Sabha. PM Modi also addressed a huge public meeting in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand today. Union Minister Amit Shah addressed in Raipur Vidhan Sabha as well.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the policies are being made just for two industrialists who are friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 'Uttarakhandi Swabhiman' rally in Khatima, the Congress leader slammed the Central government for making the budget that offers nothing for the poor, farmers, middle class, small and medium businessmen. (ANI)