2022 Goa polls: Not here to capture power, I am here to help, says Mamata

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Goa on Friday said that she is not there for power but to help the people of the state.

"I am just like your sister, I didn't come here to capture your power. It touches my heart if we can help people when they face trouble, " said Mamata Banerjee

While addressing TMC party leaders in Panaji, Banerjee said, "Bengal is a very strong state. We want to see Goa as a strong state in the future. We want to see the new dawn of Goa. Somebody's questioning 'Mamata is in Bengal, how will she do it in Goa?' Why not? I'm Indian, I can go anywhere. You can go anywhere."



"I believe in secularism. I believe in unity. I believe India is our motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, then Goa is also my motherland," she added.

Later, Tennis player Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa in the presence of the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, actor Nafisa Ali, and Mrinalini Deshprabhu also joined the TMC.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

