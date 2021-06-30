2022 UP Assembly polls will usher in democratic revolution, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the 2022 Assembly elections will usher in a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh.



"A 'new politic' is taking birth against the divisive-conservative negative politics due to unification of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated Dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth. In 2022, there will be a democratic revolution not elections in Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav (roughly translated from Hindi).

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

