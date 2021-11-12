2022 UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises caste census for backward communities if SP voted to power

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised to conduct a caste census for backward communities if his party is voted to power after the state Assembly polls next year.

"BJP government does not want to conduct caste census for backward communities. I want to assure you all that we will do it for you if voted to power," he said.

Addressing a public rally in Muzaffarnagar district, the former chief minister said, his party is going to forge alliances with many more parties soon for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh.



"There are going to be more alliances very soon. If this BJP government remains in power, it will snatch everything from people."

Yadav also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order in the state.

"The CM keeps saying that the law and order situation in the state is good. But, I can give many examples of how innocent people were killed under the BJP government. A young man was picked by police and beaten to death. Most custodial deaths have taken place under the BJP government in UP," he said. (ANI)

