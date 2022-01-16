2022 Uttarakhand polls: BJP to form teams to reduce possible rebellion in party, say sources

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): Witnessing a bunch of resignations in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to form teams under the leadership of all its seven MPs to reduce the possible rebellion in Uttarakhand as the top leadership is likely to announce the list of candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

Party sources told ANI, "After the distribution of tickets, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to form teams under the leadership of all its seven MPs to reduce the possible rebellion and damage control."

"These teams will be activated even before the announcement of tickets. In the core group meeting held in Dehradun on Saturday, party veterans have also deliberated deeply on the circumstances arising after ticket distribution," sources said.

BJP's core committee member said on the condition of anonymity said that along with many sitting MLAs, some claimants can adopt a rebellious attitude if they do not get tickets. "The party also fears that if the rebels contest, they will be authorized in the election. It can be difficult for the candidates," the member said.

This core committee member said that teams led by MPs would coordinate with such leaders.



Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that he will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state from the Khatima constituency and said that the list of candidates will be announced soon.

Speaking to ANI after the BJP Core Committee meeting, Dhami said, "I will contest the election from the Khatima constituency. We all are together and ready to contest polls. The candidates' list will be announced soon."

The Chief Minister added that they have set a target of winning more than 60 seats out of the 70 seats in the Assembly through a slogan ''Abki Baar 60 Paar'.

"This time, we have given a slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'," he said.

The sources in the party said that they are confident of a win in the polls. They further said that they would benefit from digital campaigning and door-to-door campaigning.

"Our workers on the ground are strong and capable of interacting with the people," the source within the party said.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

