2100 CCTVs installed in UP prisons to be monitored via surveillance wall in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A surveillance wall will be set up at prison headquarter in Lucknow to monitor the 2100 CCTVs installed at all the jails across the state.

According to the Prisons Administration and Reform Services under the Uttar Pradesh government, three years imprisonment will be awarded if anybody is found with prohibited material inside the jails.

The person will also be fined Rs 25,000.

In June this year, a video showing two prisoners openly flaunting weapons inside the Unnao jail premises had gone viral. The video also showed the criminals challenging the authorities and having a party inside the jail premises. Four officials were also suspended in connection with the case. (ANI)

