22 Patiala corporators, Congress leaders join Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress

Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 17 (ANI): As many as 22 Patiala corporators and Congress leaders joined former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's new party Punjab Lok Congress at a party event on Friday ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

The event was presided over by Biba Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to contest Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress.



Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed this information on Friday and said to reporters, "After 7 rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later."

Punjab Lok Congress leader and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh today met Union minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the latter's residence in Delhi.

Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh told reporters today, "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101 per cent sure of winning this election."

Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls next year. (ANI)

