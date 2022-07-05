24 Rajya Sabha members to take oath on Friday

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Twenty-four newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha will take oath on Friday in the chamber of the Upper House of the Parliament.

These members have won the recently held Rajya Sabha elections held across multiple states.

According to top sources, the members who are going to take oath on Friday include Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While Goyal has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Sitharaman has been re-elected from Karnataka.



Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha and Mukul Wasnik are also going to take oath as members of the Upper House on Friday. Ramesh has been elected from Karnataka, Wasnik from Rajasthan and Tankha from Madhya Pradesh.

BJP leaders Surendra Nagar, Laxmikant Bajpai and Baburam Nishad elected from Uttar Pradesh, Dhananjay Madhu from Maharashtra and Ghanshyam Tiwari from Rajasthan will also take oath on Friday.

Three leaders from Biju Janta Dal (BJD) elected from Odisha including Susmita Patra will also take oath on Friday as members of Rajya Sabha.

Notably, close to 72 members of the Rajya Sabha will retire by the month of July from the Upper House. (ANI)

